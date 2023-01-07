Pomp as Oniroko of Iroko’s son, Adedolapo weds Oluwabunmi in Ibadan

Eminent personalities, including traditional rulers, on Saturday, converged on Ibadan, Oyo State capital for the wedding ceremony of the son of Oniroko of the Iroko town, Adedolapo Azeez Abioye Opeola at Selis Events Centre, Akobo, Ibadan.

The Oniroko of Iroko town, Oba Olasunkanmi Abioye Opeola, accompanied by his wife, Olori Modinat Abioye Opeola lauded the the presence of traditional rulers and other prominent individuals from different walks of life at the occasion.

With pomp and style, the event, which include a nikkah and traditional wedding ceremonies also attracted friends of the groom and his bride, Aishat Oluwabunmi Alamu from within and outside Nigeria.

Delivering a sermon during the nikkah, the Chief Imam of Alagbayun Central Mosque, Gbaremu Alajameta, Idi Obi, Ibadan, Alhaji Abdul Rasheed Gbedemuke admonished the couple to allow God to rule over their affairs by showing love, compassion and exhibit tolerance in the marriage.

The duo of the father of the bride and mother, Alhaji Abdullateef Alamu and Alhaja Raufiat Alamu respectively thanked the guests for identifying with their families during the celebration.