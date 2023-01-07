Pomp as Oniroko of Iroko’s son, Adedolapo weds Oluwabunmi in Ibadan

Latest News
By Oluwole Ige
From left: Parents of the bride, Alhaji Abdullateef Alamu, his wife, Alhaja Raufiat Alamu, the bridegroom, Adedolapo Abioye, bride, Aishat Oluwabunmi Alamu, the Oniroko of Iroko, Oba Olasunkanmi Abioye Opeola and Olori Modinat Abioye Opeola during the wedding ceremony at Selis Events Centre, Akobo, Ibadan

Eminent personalities, including traditional rulers, on Saturday, converged on Ibadan, Oyo State capital for the wedding ceremony of the son of Oniroko of the Iroko town, Adedolapo Azeez Abioye Opeola at Selis Events Centre, Akobo, Ibadan.

The Oniroko of Iroko town, Oba Olasunkanmi Abioye Opeola, accompanied by his wife, Olori Modinat Abioye Opeola lauded the the presence of traditional rulers and other prominent individuals from different walks of life at the occasion.

With pomp and style, the event, which include a nikkah and traditional wedding ceremonies also attracted friends of the groom and his bride, Aishat Oluwabunmi Alamu from within and outside Nigeria.

Delivering a sermon during the nikkah, the Chief Imam of Alagbayun Central Mosque, Gbaremu Alajameta, Idi Obi, Ibadan, Alhaji Abdul Rasheed Gbedemuke admonished the couple to allow God to rule over their affairs by showing love, compassion and exhibit tolerance in the marriage.

The duo of the father of the bride and mother, Alhaji Abdullateef Alamu and Alhaja Raufiat Alamu respectively thanked the guests for identifying with their families during the celebration.

You might also like
Latest News

2023: One injured as APGA, PDP supporters clash in Anambra festival

Latest News

Timi Frank urges NDDC board to release forensic audit report

Latest News

Power-seeking Yoruba politicians have betrayed us — Akintoye

Latest News

Prominent indigenes caution Kogi gov for querying monarch

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More