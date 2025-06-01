Polling Agency releases results of political trends survey in Osun

Few days after the date for gubernatorial election in Osun State was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), a political survey group known as “Geopolitics Survey International (GSI)” on Sunday released the first in its series of political trend surveys on the state ahead of the election.

The lead consultant, Dr. Adeyemo Adeyefa, in a statement in Osogbo revealed that the survey was carried out in the nine federal constituencies that make up the state with a focus on voting preferences of the citizens.

According to him, respondents contained five thousand residents per federal constituency, making a total of 45,000 respondents, noting that the survey was conducted from April 20th to May 20th, 2025.

He said the group findings indicated that the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) has assurance of getting 65 percent votes of the electorate in the coming election while All Progressive Congress (APC) has 25 percent assurance of electorate votes and put chances of other political strengths of getting votes from the electorate as 10 percent.

On the candidates to vote for from the two prominent political parties (PDP and APC) in the state and how opinion polls rated them for the election, the lead Consultant gave their finding results as: Ademola Adeleke- 66% (PDP),

Bashiru Suraju-5% (APC), Iyiola Omisore- 6% ( APC), Bola Oyebamiji- 8% ( APC),

Najeem Salami- 5%, Moshood Adeoti- 4% and Undecided- 6%.

On one major reason for voting choice, he disclosed the results of participants’ stance as:

Performance/Track Records – 80%

Party Affiliation – 11%

Other considerations – 9%”

The group submitted that the other three survey results will be released one after the other.

“This is the first in the series of survey results. We commend our team of workers and experts, “the statement noted.

