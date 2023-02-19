By Ebenezer Adurokiya – Warri

AHEAD of Saturday’s presidential election, the Ologbotsere descendants of Warri kingdom, on Sunday, urged Nigerians to vote for the emergence of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the country’s next president.

Chief Ayirimi Emami, who’s the Ologbotsere of the kingdom, led the descendants in an intercessory prayer to their ancestors for the success of Tinubu and other APC candidates in Saturday’s poll.

The traditional mode of intercessory prayer included pouring of libation, invoking cosmic benevolence and feasting, amid conviviality, to appease the ancestors in favour of Tinubu, who’s an in-law of the Itsekiri nation.

Speaking after the ritual worship were offered, Chief Emami, who was traditionally decked in one of his usual flamboyant Ologbotsere regalia, urged all Itsekiri to rally behind Tinubu.

“Tinubu is our in-law. He’s our own. We have no reason to support any other. That’s my message.

“We came to offer prayers to our ancestors for Tinubu’s victory. We speak to God through our ancestors and that’s what we’ve done.

“I, therefore, call on all sons and daughters of Itsekiri, nay all Nigerians, to vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our next president.

“Only Tinubu knows our pains. He’s part of us. He’s been with us. As the chief messenger of the Ologbotsere dynasty, I urge you to vote for him,” he charged.

Also speaking at Chief Emami’s Ubeji-Warri home, venue of the prayer session, Sir Sunny Mene, who’s a member of the Ologbotsere dynasty, said inter-religious prayers were ongoing across the country for the victory of Tinubu in the Saturday poll.

Justifying the choice of Tinubu, he quipped, “Tinubu is a unifier He’s built consensus across the country. He can strengthen the bond of the country. If he becomes president, challenges faced today will ease out. He identified with both poor and the rich.





“We’re urging all Nigerians that Tinubu should be supported to be president. We urge all Itsekiri to support Tinubu as president,” the member of the Contact and Mobilisation Committee of the Tinubu Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council, pleaded.

Meanwhile, a member of the Itsekiri Royal Stool, Prince Yemi Emiko, who’s the Coordinator for APC Campaign Council, Delta South, expressed excitement at the intercessory prayer session held for Tinubu.

According to him, “Tinubu will be President of Nigeria. He’s paid his dues. He understands governance. He’s tested. I’m excited that the Ologbotsere is offering prayers for his success.

“Tinubu is a team player and team builder. While governor in Lagos, we saw how he planned ahead for Lagos. Tinubu focuses on values not aesthetics. Nigerians should vote wisely and vote Tinubu.”