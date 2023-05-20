Polkadot and Avalanche Dip, But DogeMiyagi Can Be a Winner

DogeMiyagi Looks to Cruise While Polkadot And Avalanche Lag

Polkadot (DOT) finds itself at a crossroads as the token has entered a pennant formation, with prices expected to go both ways. DOT’s performance has mirrored the sentiments of the market, as bears seem to have the upper hand. Mirroring DOT is Avalanche (AVAX) which has recorded a 24.71% fall in the last 30 days.

As the crypto world is reeling from selling pressure, there are projects that offer hope of better performance, and DogeMiyagi (MIYAGI) seems to have the market’s attention with its great plans.

Polkadot: The Tug Of War Between Bears And Bulls

Polkadot price has entered a pennant formation which can be used to predict both upward or downward price action. DOT is currently trading at $5.36. If bears have the upper hand and breach the support level of $5.30, it could lead to a further decline to $5.10 and then $4.80. If bulls gain control, DOT could go above the resistance level of $5.74; it could lead to a rally up to $6.





A variety of reasons are responsible for the underperformance of the Polkadot network. Changing regulation has played a part as reports of US legislation introducing a hawkish stance on crypto have emerged. Sluggish American economic growth is also a reason for the network’s underperformance.

Avalanche Hopes For End Of Price Storm.

Avalanche has followed the performance of DOT, with AVAX price registering a 24.71% fall. While the network has seen some positive developments, AVAX price is showing bearish trends. The network reported an 86% increase in addresses, but monthly DEX volume is down by 35%. The network is also seeing a drop in total value locked, indicating increased selling pressure.

Indicators are displaying bearish trends in the network. The network posted figures that indicated lagging performance in most of its ecosystem. While NFTs on the network registered growth, total sales value saw a decline. Likewise, DeFi activity also saw a dip indicating that bearish trends will continue in the network.



DogeMiyagi: The Meme Coin for Tough Times

DogeMiyagi takes inspiration from Mr. Miyagi of the Karate Kid franchise. The token has looked to imbue the patient outlook that made Mr. Miyagi famous. The project has taken a patient and calculated approach when it comes to developing its network. The network fuses the fun of the meme coin world with its project focused on utility.