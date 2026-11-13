Politics shouldn’t make us enemies, Tinubu tells Atiku, Obi, others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condemned the spate of violent attacks trailing political campaigns across the country.

His condemnation follows Thursday’s attack on members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress at the venue of their town hall meeting in the Oregun area of Lagos.

President Tinubu, in a personally signed statement, described contenders for the presidency as members of the same household living in different rooms.

“I have said that being in different political parties or pursuing different ambitions does not make us enemies,” he said.

President Tinubu urged candidates contesting all elective positions in the forthcoming general elections to see politics as a “contestation of ideas that promote the welfare of our people and the progress of our country.”

While vowing not to tolerate political thuggery that undermines the conduct of free, fair and credible elections, President Tinubu directed security agencies to apprehend perpetrators of violence and their masterminds.

His statement read:

“I have followed recent reports of violence accompanying political events in different parts of the country.

“Every form of violence stands condemned. Violence should never have a place in our political campaigns as we move towards the 2027 general elections.

“Our campaigns should be about issues, a contestation of ideas that promote the welfare of our people and the progress of our country.

“As the leader of this country, I commit myself to a peaceful, free and fair election, and I urge political leaders and supporters across party lines to conduct themselves responsibly.

“I have said that being in different political parties or pursuing different ambitions does not make us enemies.

“As Nigerians, we are members of the same household living in different rooms. Therefore, our politics must elevate human conditions and focus on national progress and development.

“I want to reiterate my previous directive to the security agencies: be strict and firm against anyone who seeks to test our resolve and will to preserve public order.

“Our administration is committed to an orderly and peaceful election, and all political parties and candidates should be protected and free to campaign anywhere in the country without molestation or fear for their safety.

“We shall not tolerate any irresponsible conduct by politicians and their supporters.

“Security agencies are therefore authorised to confront thuggery and other anti-social and anti-democratic activities with full force.”