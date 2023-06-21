President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu- led Federal Government with the cooperation of the National Assembly would implement policies that will promote the speedy resuscitation of moribund industries across the nation.

Akpabio gave the assurance when he visited the Senator who represented Akwa- Ibom North West in the Ninth Assembly, Senator Chris Ekpenyong.

His pledge was in response to the demand of Senator Ekpeyong that the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration should initiate urgent actions on the several abandoned industries in the country.

Ekpenyong specifically called on the government to ensure that industries like the Ajaokuta Steel Company in Kogi State, Oku Iboku Paper Mill in Akwa Ibom among numerous others are revamped and put into use for national economic growth.

Akpabio declared that “with the way the President has been exercising his mandate in the last 20 days, I am very confident that hitherto moribund and abandoned industries across the country would be given due attention with a view to providing jobs and business opportunities for our teeming youths.”

According to him, the 10th Senate as currently constituted would be ready to do all within its powers to support the resuscitation of these industries.

“We would pass the relevant laws that would make the industries come alive for the benefit of unemployed youth and the economic growth of our country.”

The chairman of the National Assembly also used the visit to formally thank the former Akwa- Ibom State deputy governor for his contributions and support during his campaign which led to his emergence as the President of the 10th Senate.

“I am here today to thank you on behalf of the Stability Group for the support you gave to us during our consultations for the office of the President of the 10th Senate. Not minding the fact that you are a PDP member, you rose in support of my aspiration despite our political differences.

“Your support went a long way into ensuring victory for us. Politics is gone, we have put behind all our differences and this is the time to work for the people.

Speaking further Akpabio said, “I am an apostle of politics without bitterness. I have put behind all that happened in the past because we need to run an all inclusive administration where the interest of Nigerians would be paramount in whatever actions we take”.





Earlier in his welcome speech, Senator Ekpenyong thanked the Senate President and his colleagues for the visit, saying, “I am a fulfilled and happy man today because the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial district has produced the number three citizen of this country. Let us put behind our political differences and work for our people and Nigeria.

“I congratulate you on your well deserved victory. It is a dream come true and I am happy this is happening in my life time.”

In his brief remarks, former Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator David Umahi, noted that with the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio in the 10th Senate, Nigeria would be stabilised economically.

