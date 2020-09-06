Politics over, time to deliver governance, Gov Bello assures citizens

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on Sunday, said that politics is over and he is now fully focused on governance as his administration would seek to consolidate on its first term’s modest achievements.

Governor Bello stated this on Sunday at Christ the King Catholic Church at his Country home Okene, while attending a special thanksgiving service organised in respect to his recent victory at the Apex Court which affirmed his November 2019, gubernatorial election.

He promised that his administration after the completion of his tenure would leave behind massive development and infrastructural boost that would proof naysayers wrong.

The governor stated that as a believer in God Almighty, he was in the church to appreciate God Almighty who has made him victorious and has given him more years to serve the good people of the state.

He affirmed that his administration was such that recognises all religion and ensures fair and equal treatment which alongside its ethnic integration drive had become the fulcrum of his government.

He expressed his undeterred commitment to ensuring peaceful co-existence in the state calling on all citizens to help the government actualise this lofty desire.

He urged clergymen all across the state to join hands in preaching the message of peace to all their followers and charge their congregants to practice peaceful co-existence with all irrespective of their dispositions

The Clergyman in his sermon themed the “watchman” lauded the Governor’s reference for God Almighty urging him to remain committed to the good of the people of the state as a Faithful and privileged watchman of the state.

He also prayed for wisdom for the Governor to effectively steer the wheel of the state towards the desired end.

