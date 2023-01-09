Politics of stomach infrastructure cannot solve Nigeria’s problems — Oyo SDP rep candidate

Deji Aboderin, a House of Representatives candidate in Ibadan North East/ Ibadan South East federal constituency on the platform of Social Democratic Party (SDP), has declared that politics based on stomach infrastructure cannot take Nigeria out of its current problems.

Aboderin made this disclosure while speaking during a live radio programme on Sunday in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The SDP candidate explained that the belief that the electorate must be given money before they cast their votes cannot take Nigeria anywhere.

He said that the electorate should look for candidates who will implement people-oriented projects for the good of all instead of nursing the idea of “dibo kosebe” (vote and collect money to prepare soup).

He added that the electorate should jettison the idea of stomach infrastructure during elections.

He urged them to focus more on antecedents of candidates and what each candidate has to offer instead of collecting money before they vote.

Aboderin said, “Politics of ‘dibo klsebe’ (stomach infrastructure) cannot take us anywhere.

“When people brought money during the elections and our people are saying that they cannot vote without collecting money, that is ‘dibo kosebe’. That cannot take us anywhere.

“Any national assembly member that is not fighting for the interest of the people, especially the women aged and the youth does not know what he or is doing.

“You talked about water, one of the major needs of the people in Ibadan North East/Ibadan South East is water. Many people in these areas are suffering because of water.





“I am going there to speak on behalf of the people. I know the problem of my people and I want to represent them well.”

