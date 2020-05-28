Politics of COVID-19 and mandatory vaccination

THE proposed Control of Infectious Diseases Act 2020 meant to update the nation’s laws appropriately and safeguard the lives and well-being of all Nigerians has a number of areas that violently infringe on the clear provisions of the Nigerian constitution in the areas of human rights and civil liberties and portend grave dangers to our physical, mental and spiritual health. Although there are several editorial lapses in the Bill, we would like to focus on the two major issues of serious concern. These are, one, several instances of summary abrogation of human rights, dignity and civil liberties; and (two) the issue of mandatory vaccination with the possibility of chip-implants being employed in the areas of vaccine delivery, certification, and surveillance. Section 6(1) and (2), section 13(1), section 13(4) and section 70 of the Bill vested so much power on the director general of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) that infringe on the fundamental rights and civil liberties of anyone suspected of having been “in contact of an infectious disease,” a judgment for which he cannot be personally held liable even if it was wrong.

As for private properties and assemblies, the Bill empowers the director-general of the National Centre for Disease Control to summarily declare “any premises” an isolation area (section 15(1). Similarly, if “in his opinion” any building (for example a church) is deemed overcrowded, “so as to expose the occupants to” any of 35 listed infectious diseases (including malaria), they could be asked to disperse with immediate effect (section 16(1)) failure of which a police officer can thereafter come “without warrant” and use “such force as may be necessary” to close the building, and worse still, the owner/occupier will be required to settle the expenses incurred in the exercise (section 16(4)). Even healthcare professionals are not spared. They are required to transmit whatever information the DG requires of them “notwithstanding any restriction on the disclosure of information imposed by any written law, rule of law, rule of professional conduct or contract;” (Section 8(4)). It is incredible that the DG’s opinion can override “any written law” which obviously includes the nation’s constitution and fundamental professional ethics.

All these provisions not only grossly flout several provisions of the Nigerian constitution (Chapter 4 of the 1999 Constitution as amended), they also violate with impunity the requirements and protocols stated in the NCDC’s own charter (Sections 9, 21, and 22 of the NCDC Act 2018) and in the International Health Regulations (Section 9.1, IHR, 2005) to which Nigeria is a signatory.

Although the Bill does not specifically mention chip implants, in our assessment, based on widely available information, there are a number of avenues where chip implants can be smuggled in under the guise of controlling of infectious diseases in Nigeria, if it is passed as presented. A chip implant as it is very well established both in scholarly and popular literature, can quickly lead to the absolute abrogation of human rights as the implantee is literally turned into a cybernetic-organism (a.k.a. cyborg); which is a fanciful name for a zombie. The mind of whoever receives the implant becomes totally controlled by the owner of the technology, resulting in an enslavement that is worse than hypnotism or drug-dependence. Sadly, we perceive that this is the ultimate aim of this Bill, which is evidently being pushed by foreign elements under the cover of the COVID-19 pandemic. Health, however, is way beyond just having a body free of COVID-19 virus! It is a state of complete physical, mental and emotional well-being.

We are demanding amendments in four related key areas of the Bill, to block loopholes that can facilitate the introduction of chip-implants into the bodies of Nigerians. These are the areas of vaccine delivery, certification of vaccination, and surveillance, which are all associated with mandatory vaccination. Mandatory vaccination is neither justifiable nor acceptable. Sections 46(1) and 47(1) of the Bill makes it mandatory for every child and adult in Nigeria respectively to be vaccinated against the diseases set out in the fourth schedule while Section 30(1) requires “Every person on an international voyage whether leaving or arriving in Nigeria” to produce valid international certificates of vaccination or other prophylaxis to a Port Health Officer (1b).

Our strong objection to these provisions is predicated on well-known issues of safety and efficacy of vaccines, especially when administered to the general population indiscriminately, not taking individual genetic and physiological constitutions into consideration. The safety record of mass-deployed vaccines is so appalling that vaccine manufacturers bluntly insist they cannot be liable for adverse outcomes resulting from their use! Known adverse health issues that have been associated with vaccines include autism, neurodevelopmental disabilities, learning and behavioural problems, immunological disorders including autoimmune disease, allergies, asthma and ectopic conditions, gastrointestinal and reproductive disorders, among others. In view of the foregoing, it is only fair that any Bill that would contemplate mandatory vaccination must also, at the very least, provide compensation for adverse health impacts. Since vaccine manufacturers have never accepted to do this, any government forcing people to be mandatorily vaccinated must be ready to pay compensation for victims of adverse effects resulting from such vaccination. And if vaccination would at all be considered as mandatory for all Nigerians, then it should not be vaccines which are already proscribed in the countries of origin or in the home countries of the “philanthropic” donors! We can cite two examples with far-reaching health implications in this regard:

The mRNA/DNA (nucleic acid) vaccine is an emerging product that has never been approved for use on humans before. Unlike a conventional vaccine in which a weakened virus is administered to a subject, and antibodies are produced as a result; in mRNA/DNA vaccines, it is the genetic materials of a virus that are directly administered and forced into the nucleus of the human cell. In its essence, this is genetic engineering and could result in genetically-modified human beings with vast implications both for human health and ethics. Their trial use in veterinary studies has proven to be disastrous and a moratorium has been placed on their use in humans. Yet, of the 83 vaccines listed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as candidate vaccines in the pipeline for COVID-19 (as at as at 23rd April, 2020), twenty (including two of the leading candidates – Moderna and Inovio) are nucleic acid vaccines. The second relevant example is the continued use of thimerosal-containing vaccines (TCVs) in Nigeria, whereas the product has been proscribed in the western nations for over 20 years. The problem is that thimerosal is 49.6% ethyl mercury which is toxic to the human body.

The requirement that vaccines be mandatory automatically brings in the issue of certification. The subtle push towards digital implanted chip-based certification is seen in Section 30 Subsection (2) which provides that even when a would-be traveller has produced a “valid international certificate of vaccination” “a Port Health Officer may [still] require such person to undergo vaccination or other prophylaxis. In fact, if the Port Health Officer so deems it fit, a would-be traveller despite having a valid international certificate of the required vaccination, may still be subjected to “isolation or surveillance for such period as the Port Health Officer thinks fit.”

In September 2019, a new technology for certifying vaccines was unveiled, and announced as ready for deployment in the year 2020, hence the name ID2020. Described as a “program to leverage immunization as an opportunity to establish digital identity,” the chip-based product leaves a “fake-proof” digital certification under the skin of anyone who has obtained some vaccination. We perceive that the main aim of Section 30 (1) and (2) is to coerce everyone travelling to receive the so called Fake-Proof implanted chip certification and demand that this be expunged from the Bill.

It has been adequately established in open scholarly literature that the way to “modern vaccine delivery systems” is via nanochip implants. And as described above, the ID2020 project in particular offers to combine the chip implants seamlessly with “fake-proof” digital certification. To forestall the impending mass implantation of enslaving nanochips in Nigerians under the cover of vaccination therefore, it is necessary that the provision empowering the DG NCDC to specify “the way” the vaccination is to be administered must also specifically exclude chip-implants as a mandatory or favoured mode of vaccine delivery in Nigeria.

In conclusion, we believe, as do millions of Nigerians, that the COVID-19 pandemic is a money-making initiative of some globalist new world order advocates seeking to usher in another season of colonization and enslavement of Africa, with Nigeria being a prime target. We call on all patriotic citizens of Nigeria irrespective of religious or ethnic backgrounds to join us in this effort to prevail on our representatives in government to do the right thing; and give Nigeria a chance to fulfill its God-given destiny.

Article endorsed by:

NOMANDATORYVAXNAIJA MOVEMENT (NMVN):

Rev Tony Akinyemi, Chairman NMVN, and Director RAPHA Institute of Healthy Living, Lagos

Dr Niyi Oginni, Co-Chairman NMVN, and President Christian Initiative for Nation Building, Osogbo

Prof Joshua Ojo, Co-Chairman NMVN, and President LivingScience Foundation, Ile-Ife

Mr Osazee Isonarae, Secretary, NMVN and Executive Director Initiative for Youths Resource Center, Osogbo

ADVOCATES FOR FREEDOM AND DEMOCRACY (AFD):

Pastor Bosun Emmanuel

Dr Olalekan Jesuleye

Pastor (Mrs) Obele Ibanga

Alphabetical Listing of Groups affiliated with AFD and the NMVN

ADVOCATES FOR FREEDOM AND DEMOCRACY (AFD) African Association for Ecclesiastical Affairs (AAEA)

All Women Intercessors for Nigeria (AWIN)

Alpha Group Ambassadors of God to Middle East Association of Christian Media Broadcasters

Association of Christian Schools in Nigeria (ACSIN);

Association of Christian Traditional Rulers Believers in Politics (BIP)

CAPRO Caucus of Conservative Nigerians in the Diaspora, USA (COCNID)

Changemakers Africa Chaplain Crusaders International Army Christian Fellowship of Nigeria (FCS)

Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON);

Christian Media Practitioners of Nigeria (CMPN)

Christian Ministers Universal Forum (CMUF)

Christian Professionals Forum (CPF);

Christian Rights Nigeria Christian Unity Project Christian Women Intercessors for all Nations (CWIFAN)

Church Arise! LivingWater Ministries

Coalition of Christian Groups (CCG)

CWEENS Emerging Leaders Forum Fulbe (Fulani)

Christians Association of Nigeria Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship;

Global Christian Communications Hausa Christians Foundation (HAFCO)

Voice of Hausa Christians in Nigeria

Healing for the Nation Initiative for Development of Future Accountable Leaders (IDFAL)

Intercessors for Nigeria (IFN)

Intercessors Without Walls (IWW);

International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ);

International Federation of Evangelical Students (IFES)

International Foundation for Christian Unity (IFCU)

International Prophetic Ministerial Association (IPMA)

(Inc. Worldwide College of Bishops & Ministers, Africa, UK & USA);

Joshua and Caleb Group LiftUpNow – (USA)

Lunch Hour Fellowship Ministers

Breakfast Meeting Ministers Prayer Network (MPN);

National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF);

Nigeria Evangelical Missions Association (NEMA);

Nigeria Police Christian Fellowship

Nigerian Christian Corpers Fellowship (NCCF);

Nigerian Christian Graduate Fellowship (NCGF);

Nigerian Faith Based Community Organization, New Jersey, USA

Nigerian Fellowship of Christian Students (NIFES);

Nigerian Christians in Diaspora Salt and Light Ministry

Scripture Union

Soaring Eagles Generation

Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU)

Students Christian Movement (SCM);

The Ambassadors Summit

The House of Issachar The Messenger, The Preacher

The Watchman Ministries (Christian Evangelical Social Movement of Nigeria – CESM)

Towards Revival in Ijeshaland

University Joint Campus Christian Fellowship (UJCM);

Wailing Women International (WWI);

Watchmaidens Ministries International WINEN (Winning Nigeria)

Womb of Intercession International Fellowship (WIIF)

Young Eagles Christian Congress

COALITION AGAINST MANDATORY VACCINATION IN NIGERIA – #NOMANDATORYVAXNAIJA (NMVN) MOVEMENT

Christian Initiative for Nation Building,

Osogbo Civil Society Organization, Osogbo

Dreamyouth International,

Lagos Healthy Living Communications Project,

Lagos Initiative for Youths Resource Centre,

Osogbo Kimpatch Development Initiative,

Osogbo LivingScience Foundation,

Ile-Ife Rapha Institute of Healthy Living,

Ikeja Scholastic-ng Podcasts,

Kaduna The Binder Institute for Personalized Medicine, Abuja, Nigeria WGIFM

Akinyemi, Oginni, AFD wrote on behalf of a Coalition of 60 Christian Professional groups in Nigeria.

