The Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume, clarified the distinction between corruption involving politicians and other individuals.

Ndume explained that corruption within Nigerian politics is primarily instigated by people and shouldn’t necessarily result in severe punishment.

Acknowledging that politicians do engage in corrupt practices, he emphasized that they often distribute the ill-gotten gains among the populace.

He made these remarks on Tuesday during an appearance on Channels TV Politics Today, discussing the efficacy of the death penalty as a deterrent for drug offenders.

Ndume argued that when comparing corruption among politicians to that in other sectors, it appears relatively minor.

He stated, “In comparison, the corruption among politicians is relatively minor. Our corruption tends to be driven by the populace. When funds are misappropriated, they are often shared with constituents. Failure to do so could result in losing elections, so there’s a built-in accountability.”

Regarding the death penalty, Ndume supported its application for drug traffickers.

“The death penalty serves as a strong deterrent for those involved in drug trafficking. Drug offenses have severe consequences, often resulting in the loss of many lives,” he commented.

