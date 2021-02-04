Politicians should not impose elections candidates ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, explained that he supports the ongoing APC membership registration and revalidation because he wants the party to return to the grassroots, saying that members should be the ones selecting election candidates rather than leaders sitting somewhere.

Speaking when he received some delegation of APC National Youth Representatives Caretaker Committee led by Ismail Ahmed, at the presidential villa, he affirmed that politics is a game of number while the party belongs to the people.

He said the authority of the political party should flow from bottom-up instead of the other way round.

While encouraging young APC members to participate in the exercise, President Buhari told them that if they want to see something different, they must be prepared to do things differently.

The president assured the youth that he will support them to grow in all sphere of endeavour, saying that in the days to come, he will confer with his officials on way to enhance the participation of youth in public service.

He said he will also set up a committee made up largely of the youth to interface with their peers on more involvement of young people productive sectors.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation had urged the president to ensure that each committee set up by his administration has at least one young person as a member.

Details later…

