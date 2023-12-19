What is currently happening in Nigerian politics today does not conform to the tenets of progressive politics in any ramification. The fact is that politics should be a methodology of running a government that will be beneficial to the members of the public.

One is not raising an objection to the intention of a person to become a politician, but the person should have an agenda that would give succour to the masses. As a good politician, one’s first motive should be to serve the people. This will definitely guide one to govern successfully when one eventually gets into the corridors of power.

Apparently, in Nigeria nowadays, politicians are defecting from one political party to another as if they are moving from the bedroom to the living room. Nigerian politicians are admonished to be focused and result-oriented rather than cross-carpeting from one party to another for the sake of their selfish ambitions.

Truth be told, the political party that you belong to does not matter: what actually matters is your good agenda that will alleviate the suffering of the masses.

Our politicians should also embrace the spirit of public service rather than running after the acquisition of wealth and the mundane things of life. As 2024 is fast approaching, politicians are expected to formulate ideas that will put an end to penury and pain in the country.

Nigeria’s population is over 200 million and our politicians ride vehicles that are worth N200 million. Where such colossal sums are spent on the acquisition of luxury cars, there will be retrogression in all sectors in the country. For the masses to enjoy democracy in Nigeria, our political leaders should change their ways as a matter of urgency.

Oladimeji Michael Olalekan, Ibadan

