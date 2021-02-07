Political will, key in fighting insecurity in Nigeria, Bishop advises FG

The Bishop of Remo Diocese, Methodist Church Nigeria, The Right Reverend Bamidele Ibikunle, has advised the federal and state governments to deploy political will in fighting insecurity throughout the length and breadth of the country.

The cleric disclosed this on Sunday in his sermon at the presentation of Bro. Akinola Olumakinde Soname as the Lay President of the Diocese, held at Rev. Mellor Methodist Cathedral, Agbowa, Sagamu.

The Bishop hinted that the activities of the Fulani herdsmen had remain a source of concern to all Nigerians, and as such must be tackled headlong in order not to snowballed in ethnic crisis.

Bishop Ibikunle also advised Nigerians to support government at all levels in the fight against banditry to make the country free from all challenges battling it.

“The Fulani herdsmen are constituting nuisance around the country. They destroy people’s farmlands, kidnap, rape and maim innocent Nigerians for no just cause.

“Governments need political will to achieve this. They should face this issue squarely while we must not all fold our arms but assist government in the fight,” the cleric added.

Bishop Ibikunle charged the new Lay President to see his election into the exalted office as a call to promote God’s business in the Diocese and the entire Methodist Church Nigeria.

He described Soname as an unassuming personality who had carved a niche for himself in the business world.

“In whatsoever position we find ourselves, we must remember to serve God and humanity. You are a man of nobility and integrity, please sustain it.

“You are not called to be an executive Lay President, but a labourer. Your purpose is to remain in the father’s business. You have a higher responsibility now. You will not disappoint God.

“You need humility, don’t let the robe makes you proud. You are a practical man who is willing and ever ready to do the business of God,” said Bishop Ibikunle.

Soname took over from Sir Adelana Odutola who served in the Lay President capacity of six years.

In attendance were the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi; the Alakenne of Ikenne-Remo, Oba Adeyinka Onakade; the Alaperu of Iperu Remo, Oba Idowu Basibo; the Elepe of Epe Sagamu, Oba Adewale Osiberu.

Others were the Chairman, Bet9ja, Hon. Kunle Soname; Otunba Adeleke Adesina; the Ogun State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Dr. Oluwadare Kehinde; member of the Ogun State House of Assembly representing Sagamu State Constituency 11, Hon. Adeniran Ademola; former Lay President of the Diocese, Professor Tola Odulesi, among others.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE