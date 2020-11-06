Political solution needed to end situation in Borno ― Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Friday to brief him on the current security situation in the state, saying afterwards that it would require a political solution to end what he called “madness,” afflicting the state.

He told state house correspondents after the meeting that the kinetic measures currently being applied would not be enough to solve the security problems.

The governor said the youth of the state must be empowered by all levels of government to be able to live a meaningful life.

He called for the creation of jobs for the youth and the provision of enabling environment for citizens to return their homes to resume their normal lives.

The governor affirmed that his administration has been able to facilitate the return of about 100,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their homes.

More to come.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

Zulum

FCTA bans #EndSARS protest, street demonstrations in Abuja

The Security Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned all street demonstrations, protests and processions in the territory, including the EndSARS protest.

A statement on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of FCT, Anthony Ogunleye, the decision to ban all street demonstrations was taken at the committee’s meeting on Tuesday.

Zulum

Okonjo-Iweala in Aso Rock, holds meeting with Buhari

Former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is at the presidential villa, Abuja for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Zulum