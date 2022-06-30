Political parties must submit list of governorship, state assembly candidates by July 15 —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, ( INEC) has again restated July 15 as final date for political parties to submit list of their nominated candidates for governorship and state assembly elections.

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee gave the notification last night in a statement issued in Abuja.

Okoye revealed that the Candidates Nomination Portal will shut down at 6pm on 15th July 2022.

On the Continuous Voters Registration which has since become a subject of litigation, the INEC National Commissioner said “the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) will continue nationwide, and all the Resident Electoral Commissioners and Electoral Officers have been directed to continue with the exercise pending further directives from the Commission. The Commission has consistently reiterated its resolve to continue to provide electoral services to the Nigerian people and register all eligible Nigerians that are interested in registering. The Commission has yet again deployed additional machines to areas of pressure and will continue to serve the people of Nigeria. “

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The statement noted that the Court Case instituted to demand extension of deadline for CVR will continue as ” Court granted an accelerated hearing and adjourned the matter to Monday 4th July 2022 for hearing of the substantive matter. The Commission will give an update after court hearing next week. “





The statement further read in part:” The Commission has been inundated with applications for CTCs of various documents. So far, 186 requests for CTCs, some running into hundreds of pages, have been processed. The Commission is working round the clock, including weekends, to attend to all such requests. We wish to assure political parties, aspirants, candidates, and all applicants for CTCs of documents that their applications will be treated expeditiously and will be issued in earnest.

“By the Timetable and Schedule of Activities released by the Commission, Political Parties that conducted valid Governorship and State Assembly primaries shall upload the list and personal particulars of their nominated candidates between 1st and 15th July 2022.

“We urge political parties to scrutinize the list and personal particulars of the candidates they propose to sponsor at the election to avoid any mix-up and duplication of names.

“Political parties are advised not to wait until the last day before uploading the list and personal particulars of their candidates.

“The Candidates Nomination Portal will shut down at 6pm on 15th July 2022. Political parties that have challenges with uploading documents should contact the Commission’s Help – Desk, through the dedicated telephone lines or contact the candidate nomination centre at the Commission’s headquarters.”