A former commissioner for rural and community development in Kano State, Alhaji ( Dr.)Ilyasu Musa Kwankwaso has urged the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Inthe last general election, Atiku Abubakar, to accept defeat in good faith, adding that neither political outcry nor propaganda serve as evidences to secure victory at any court of law and tribunal.

He added that some politicians thought sponsoring propaganda as well as instigating political outcry either on radios, televisions and newspapers can threaten judges to pass undue judgments or win a court matter or petition before the tribunal.

Dr. Kwankwaso, who made the observation while reacting to a world press conference addressed by the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku, however, said that judges can never be intimidated nor confused because of political outcry or level of propagandas being circulated.

He therefore stated that hence the need for various Counsels to struggle and provide convincing evidences before the Judges on why their plea(s) to pave the way for them to secure victory and not on amount of propaganda nor public or political outcry.

Dr. Kwankwaso also advised the Kano state governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, to focus on appeal filed against the judgment of the governorship election petition that sacked him, and stop sponsoring unnecessary protest and propaganda to tarnish the reputation of judiciary and the Federal government abroad.

He gave the advice while reacting to protest in London led by one Dr Aminu Bello, who stormed the Nigeria Embassy in the United Kingdom accusing the Justices of bias in the recent judgment passed against Governor Yusuf

He said, “It is saddened and pathetic that Yusuf’s administration can decide to embark on a cheap blackmail in far away London through organised kangaroo protest in this 21st century.”

He added that rather for Governor Yusuf to accept the verdict of tribunal that sacked him in good faith, as an act of Allah and go back to a drawing board and be planning on how he can get a reputable party to contest in 2027, he is busy spending the meager resources of the state on a mission impossible.

“Looking at the so-called protest ,which was stage managed by gathering no fewer than ten people, one will conclude that Governor Yusuf is so desperate and confused looking for power, where there is no power.”

He noted that his administration, to many people, is only marking the time, noting that though he has the “constitutional right to seek for redress in court, but the available evidence the tribunal based its judgment on is as clear as the northern star.

“But judging from the available evidence the tribunal based its judgment to rule on the petition to sack him, the candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr.Nasiru Gawuna Yusuf, will still be affirmed as duly elected Governor at the Appeal court.”

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his timely intervention in averting the proposed strike action through constitution of a powerful committee to avert the indefinite strike action the NLC would have embarked upon.

However, a chieftain of the NNPP, Alhaji Bashir Muhammad, while reacting to the London protest, said the protest was not sponsored by Governor Yusuf, but by Nigerians residing in London.

Alhaji Muhammad stated that Nigerians in diasporas have the right to express their views on any action they felt was not in accordance with the rules and regulations.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE