Political leaders, diplomats to attend unveiling of book on Tinubu’s reform agenda

Political leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, academics and policy experts are expected to attend the unveiling of a book examining President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership philosophy and reform agenda.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who is the Chairperson of the Central Planning Committee, disclosed that the book, titled ‘The Courage to Reform: Architecture of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Beyond 2027 — Statecraft, Vision for National Renewal’, would be officially unveiled on Tuesday, 1 December 2026, in Abuja.

According to the Minister, the ceremony will take place at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, with President Tinubu expected to attend as Special Guest of Honour.

She explained that the unveiling, initially scheduled for 5 November 2026, was postponed following adjustments to the President’s official engagements.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim said the revised date was agreed upon after consultations and necessary adjustments to accommodate the President’s schedule and facilitate his participation.

She said the publication examines the President’s leadership philosophy, policy decisions and reform agenda against the backdrop of Nigeria’s economic recovery, institutional transformation and sustainable national development.

Among the major policy areas examined in the book are petroleum subsidy removal, tax reforms, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), local government financial autonomy, electricity sector reforms, proposed state police arrangements, forest security initiatives and the liberalisation of key sectors of the economy.

The Minister explained that the book also explores the implications of these interventions for economic restructuring, governance, national security and institutional accountability, including their implementation challenges and potential impact on Nigeria’s development trajectory.

She said the unveiling would provide an opportunity for stakeholders to engage with the policy issues and perspectives presented in the publication, particularly the administration’s reform agenda and the prospects for sustaining national development.

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The event is being sponsored by the Grand Patron of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim expressed appreciation to invited guests and stakeholders for their understanding following the postponement, while regretting any inconvenience caused by the change in date.

Also expected at the launch are members of the National Assembly, captains of industry, traditional rulers, civil society organisations and media practitioners.