Political, business associates boost former Bayelsa Gov’s aide, Markson election with N50m donation

Friends, political and business associates of former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Bayelsa State, Daniel Iworiso-Markson at the weekend urged his kinsmen not to miss the golden opportunity of sending him to the House of Representatives.

They spoke in Yenagoa, during a fundraising dinner in honour of Iworiso-Markson, who is the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), for the Ogbia Federal Constituency election.

Describing Iworiso-Markson as the best man for the job, they opined that having known and partnered with him on many projects for over two decades, they can attest to his commitment to service delivery.

In remarks, the chairman of the occasion Ben Okoye, who is also the Chairman/CEO of Brass Oil and Gas Free Zone Area, said the public and private sector experience of Iworiso-Markson will be a huge advantage if he is elected into the Green Chamber.

Okoye who was represented at the event by Mr Cyril Akika, the Coordinator of Brass Oil and Gas Free Zone Area, said Nigeria need people like Iworiso-Markson who can use public office to better the lives of the citizens.





He maintained that Iworiso-Markson will bring the needed representation that will drive development and appealed to the people of Ogbia Federal Constituency, to vote massively for him on February 25.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director General of the Iworiso-Markson Campaign Organization, Kopi Macaulay Wongu, explained that aside from raising funds for his campaign, they decided to put the event together to reinforce their message of hope for the people of Ogbia.

According to him, it is that message of hope for a better Ogbia Kingdom as contained in the manifesto of their candidate that they will be preaching as they embark on their community-to-community campaign.

He stated that Iworiso-Markson is a good product to market as his track record of performance as Chief Press Secretary to former Bayelsa State Governor and also Commissioner for Information is well known to everybody.

On his part, Iworiso-Markson said he was in the race to win and make a difference in the lives of his people and assured that he will deliver the best kind of representation in the history of Ogbia Federal Constituency when elected.

While thanking all those who came out to identify with him as well as those who made donations, he reiterated that he will pursue the common aspiration of all Ogbia people, especially peace and unity.

Over N50 million naira was raised at the event which was also used by Iworiso-Markson to sign the declaration document of Governance Agenda for Inclusive Nigeria (GAIN), presented to him by officials of the organization as part of plans to secure the commitment of top candidates of the National Assembly elections on policy and legal reforms.