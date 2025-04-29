Polio: Residents commend govt, UNICEF on vaccination in Adamawa

Residents, particularly women in the Wauru-Jabbe area of Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa, have come out in large numbers to commend the state government and its supporting agency, UNICEF, for the routine polio vaccination currently ongoing in the state.

The women noted that the vaccination exercise has been well-received by the people due to the awareness created by the Adamawa Primary Health Care Agency (ADPHCA) and UNICEF.

“As of today, about 99 percent of residents are accessing all immunization and poliomyelitis vaccines,” they said.

According to Madam Rose Halahira, “Since most of us learned that the vaccines are safe and even free, the five child-killer diseases have been reduced to the barest minimum.”

“As a woman leader, we have educated our women and even the men, and they are giving their wives maximum support to ensure their children are immunized,” she added.

Alluding to Madam Rose Halahira’s statement, the Ward Head of Wauru-Jabbe, Alhaji Bashir Ahamadu Pullu, confirmed that immunization acceptance in his community is now nearly universal.

He praised the dedication of health workers and community leaders in fostering trust and educating residents.

He also commended the state government and its partners for making it possible for children aged 0–5 to be immunized against the deadly disease.

“Except for minor challenges, particularly those driven by the harsh economic climate, the level of acceptance of immunization in this ward is almost 100 percent.

“The few issues we encounter usually relate to demands for food, milk, or medicine from parents who are struggling due to the difficult economic realities,” he said.

He added that despite these occasional challenges, community leaders and health teams consistently engage with parents, counseling them on the importance of immunization for their children’s health and future.

“Whenever there are pockets of resistance or hesitation, we intervene promptly, addressing concerns diplomatically and sensitively.

“We help them understand that the health of their children is paramount to all of us.”

Also speaking, Mr. Abdullah Suleiman said the exercise has helped reduce infant mortality in the area. “As you can see, I brought my daughter for the routine polio immunization to keep her safe,” he said.

A 19-year-old young mother, Fatima Mohammed, who brought her one-week-old baby for immunization, said her mother told her about its importance, and she did not wait for anyone to convince her before coming.

“My mother told me she went through all the immunization programs, and today she is healthier. I will also pass this information on to others and to my child too,” she said.

In his remarks, the Facility Manager of Wauru-Jabbe PHCDA, Mallam Sadiq Musa, said all the workers are dedicated to their jobs, which is why the program is succeeding.

He also commended the state government and UNICEF not only for providing commodities but also for training health workers to ensure effective service delivery.

The growing success of the polio immunization campaign aims to keep Adamawa State polio-free, as is also being observed in other states across the federation.