The Executive Secretary of Zamfara State Primary Health Care Board (PHCB) Dr. Tukur Isma’il has disclosed that no fewer than 1,559,000 children would be vaccinated during the forthcoming polio vaccination exercise in the state.

Zamfara State PHCB in collaboration with partners has organised training of trainers for health workers and relevant stakeholders with modalities of polio vaccination campaign exercise in the state.

The training was conducted ahead of the polio vaccination to be conducted in the state.

Speaking while flagging off the two-day programme, Executive Secretary Zamfara State Primary Health Care Board Dr Tukur Isma’il said the integrated exercise consisted of fractional Inactivated Poliovirus vaccine( FIPV).

“This will be administered on 6 to 59 months children and Nobel Oral Poliomyelitis vaccines (NOPV) to be given to children of 0 to 59 months.”

Isma’il unveiled that the vaccination exercise is to be conducted using fixed posts across the 14 LGAs of the state.

“There is a need for parents and caregivers to take full advantage of the programme and ensure availing their children to the centres to receive the vaccines.”

According to him, the resurfacing of the polio cases and its imminent threat on the lives of children are what necessitated the speedy response by the board, partners and NPHCDA to mitigate its further spread.

He lamented the rate at which people continue to show vaccine hesitancy, pointing out how the attitudes contribute to negative indices on health and as well subjecting children to untold hardships occasioned by vaccine-preventable diseases.

‘’State Government and partners such as UNICEF, WHO, CDC Afenet, Solina and Chigari Foundation etc, are investing huge resources in getting children protected against vaccines preventable diseases but parents attitudes have continued to be a source of worry to the development” Tukur added.

He maintained that at the end of the training, participants are expected to step down what they learnt at LGA and ward levels.





Tukur said the vaccination exercise would commence from 11th to 16th May 2023, pointing out that 1,559,000 children are to be vaccinated during the exercise in the state.

He commended UNICEF, WHO and CDC Afenet for supporting the training.

Those at the training included PHC Coordinators, MCH Coordinators, LIOs, RIOs, Health Educators, DSNOs, CCOs and M&Es among others.

