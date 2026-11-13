Polio: District head commends govt’s community engagement strategy

The district head of Gagi in Sokoto State, Alhaji Sani Umar, has commended the government and its development partners for improving polio vaccination coverage through sustained sensitisation and grassroots engagement.

Umar attributed the high level of vaccine acceptance in his community to collaboration among traditional institutions, government health officials and residents, which he said had helped address resistance to immunisation.

He explained that Gagi’s success was driven by an inclusive governance approach that encouraged residents, irrespective of gender, religion, regional or political affiliations, to participate in discussions about government policies and public health programmes.

Speaking during the ongoing polio vaccination exercise, the traditional ruler described immunisation as an essential public health intervention and stressed that protecting children against preventable diseases was a collective responsibility.

He said community leaders had a duty to educate parents through continuous dialogue, noting that vaccination would protect children from crippling and potentially deadly diseases.

Umar highlighted the economic benefits of prevention, saying vaccination would spare families the financial burden of treating illnesses that could otherwise be prevented.

He urged the government to strengthen its engagement with traditional institutions in Sokoto to replicate Gagi’s experience, particularly in communities where resistance to vaccination remained a challenge.

According to him, traditional rulers could influence public attitudes towards government health interventions by embracing inclusive leadership, maintaining regular dialogue and making their palaces accessible to residents.

Umar appealed to his fellow traditional rulers to work closely with community members, understand their challenges and encourage collective efforts to protect lives and improve public wellbeing.

Meanwhile, Nigeria is intensifying efforts to contain circulating poliovirus and protect children through supplementary immunisation campaigns.

At a UNICEF media briefing in Sokoto, the organisation’s Nigeria Polio Coordinator, Asnakew Tsega, disclosed that the country had recorded between 68 and 69 cases of paralysis associated with two circulating poliovirus strains in 2026.

He said between 46 and 47 cases were linked to one strain, while 21 cases were attributed to the second, warned that even a single confirmed polio case constituted an outbreak because of the virus’s highly infectious nature and its potential to cause permanent disability.

The UNICEF coordinator urged parents to accept repeated vaccination, explaining that children who had previously received polio vaccines still required additional doses during supplementary immunisation exercises.

He stressed the need to reach underserved and hard-to-reach communities, particularly children who had missed earlier vaccination rounds.

Head, UNICEF Field Office in Dokoto, Michael Juma, called for collaboration among government agencies, traditional and religious leaders, journalists and other stakeholders to ensure that every eligible child was vaccinated.

The November 7 to11 campaign targets children below five years, with teams visiting households and public locations as part of broader efforts to interrupt poliovirus transmission and prevent childhood paralysis.