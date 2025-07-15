Policy breach: TikTok deletes 3.6 million of Nigerian videos in Q1 2025

TikTok has announced that it removed over 3.6 million videos in Nigeria between January and March 2025 for violating its community guidelines, marking a 50 per cent increase from the previous quarter.

This was revealed in its Q1 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, which highlighted the platform’s commitment to fostering a safe, respectful, and trustworthy digital space.

According to the report, TikTok adopted a proactive approach to content moderation, with a detection rate of 98.4 per cent for content removed before user reports and 92.1 per cent of videos removed within 24 hours.

“Globally, TikTok removed over 211 million videos in Q1 2025, with more than 184 million removed through automation,” the report stated. “The platform’s global proactive detection rate reached 99 per cent. TikTok has intensified its LIVE Monetisation Guidelines and prioritised LIVE content enforcement.”

In Nigeria, the report further disclosed that 42,196 LIVE rooms were banned, while 48,156 streams were interrupted for violating community rules.

TikTok also revealed that it removed 129 accounts across West Africa linked to covert operations in partnership with Cece Yara, a child-focused non-profit organisation.

As part of its efforts to promote digital well-being, TikTok announced the expansion of in-app helpline resources to Nigeria, offering young users access to local helplines for expert support on issues such as suicide, self-harm, hate, and harassment.

The report noted that TikTok’s Digital Well-being ambassador, Dr. Olawale Ogunlana, collaborated with experts to advance online safety and mental health awareness.

It added that the platform is encouraging user reporting and education as part of its push for a collaborative and respectful online environment.

“The Q1 2025 report reflects TikTok’s efforts to safeguard its Nigerian user base, strengthen enforcement systems, and remain transparent about measures taken to uphold platform integrity,” the report stated.

