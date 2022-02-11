Policemen repel attack by gunmen on police station in Anambra

Armed men operating in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Friday attacked Uli community police station but were repelled by police operatives on duty.

Tribune Online gathered that the gunmen who came in two vehicles, met stiff resistance from policemen on duty, causing them to abandon one of their operational vehicles.

Details of the attack were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, but it was gathered that the police station had been provided with more security reinforcement.

The state police command also confirmed the attack, praising the gallantry of the policemen on duty at the station during the time of the attack.

A brief press release by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, quoted the state Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, as hailing the operatives, and also assuring that the state is ready to carry out its duty of securing members of public.

The release read: “The commissioner, CP Echeng Echeng, has assures the residents of Anambra that the command is firm and ready to enhance public safety and peace in the state.

“The CP made this remark as he cheered the gallantry of the command’s operatives as they successfully repelled an attack at Uli Police Divisional Headquarters.

“Due to the superior fire of the police operatives, the attackers abandoned one of their operational vehicles, a Lexus, black in colour and fled the scene. The station is in good condition and no personnel or arm was lost.

“Meanwhile the area has since been reinforced by the operatives of the command and operations is ongoing.”