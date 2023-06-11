The policeman who allegedly assaulted a female doctor at Ogwashi Uku general hospital in Aniocha South Council Area of Delta State has been arrested.

The policeman (name withheld) was nabbed last week Thursday and according to the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, the suspect is expected to appear in an orderly room trial.

The state Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass had earlier assured medical doctors at the hospital that the policeman who was an escort to some VIPs from outside the state that attended a burial ceremony in Ogwashi-Uku would be brought to book.

“His action is inexcusable and unpardonable, and as such, he will surely be identified and dealt with accordingly,” the police boss had earlier said in a statement.

Meanwhile, doctors at the hospital have resumed work after one week of protest over the assault on the female doctor under her one year mandatory National Youth Service.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE reported that the crisis ensued on June 1, when some policemen who escorted VIPs to a burial ceremony in Ogwashi Uku town rushed some persons to the hospital following injuries they sustained during fracas that ensued at the funeral.

One of the policemen who allegedly became hostile at the emergency ward was said to have moved towards the doctor while sitting and gave her a severe blow, kicked and dragged her to the ground until some staff came to her rescue.

Other doctors in sympathy with their colleague decided to down tools until the policeman is brought to book by the relevant authorities, it was gathered.

The Permanent Secretary in the state health management board, Dr Paul Okunbor who earlier condemned the attack on the doctor had visited the hospital to have an interface with the medical team.