Policeman detains man, 22, for disapproving ’illicit’ relationship with his mother

By Michael Ovat - Awka
Danladi Edibo, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Anambra State Police Command, has allegedly handcuffed and detained a 22-year-old man, Mr Chukwunonso Ogbukagu for disapproving the illicit relationship between his mother, Mrs Ogbukagu and the ASP.

Chukwunonso revealed this after he escaped from the unlawful detention, narrating how the police officer arrested, handcuffed and detained him for protesting Edibo’s illicit relationship with his mother.

Edibo is a serving police officer, currently attached to the anti-cult unit in Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area (LGA), Anambra State.

Sharing his ordeal, Chukwunonso narrated how he visited his biological mother in Nimo, where he claimed the ASP ordered his arrest and detention after he challenged the police officer for having an illicit relationship with his mother.

He said: “I visited Nimo, a town in Njikoka LGA to see my mother who recently left my dad to rent a separate house. I noticed that my mother has a male friend who always visited her in the apartment.

“When I demanded from my mother who the man was, I found out it was the same police officer, ASP Danladi who had a problem with my father and caused my parents to separate.

“The man knew that I had noticed who he was and called some policemen who came with guns, handcuffed and detained me in a toilet in the apartment for days.

ALSO READ: Save our lives, they threaten to kill us, abducted Kaduna students plead in video

“I stayed there for four days without food or water. I later realised that I may die if I remain in the toilet where the ASP detained me. So, I summoned courage and escaped,” he narrated his ordeal in the hand of the ASP.

He, therefore, urged the State Police Command to come to his aid, alleging that his life “is in danger. ASP Edibo may come after me for protesting that he is having an illicit relationship with my mother.”

Meanwhile, the father of the victim, Chief Ikenna Ogbukagu has petitioned the Commissioner for Police, Anambra State, Mr. Bala Kuryas, asking him to restrain the ASP from further harassing him and members of his family.

He said: “ASP Edibo has been harassing me and members of my family. He took my wife away from me. I said I have no problem with that. He can keep her. He has taken her, and rented a house for her in Nimo. I did not protest; yet he has been threatening me.

“In 2020, he came to my house at about 1:00 a.m. with police officers, destroyed my doors and arrested me, saying that I sponsor cultists. There is nothing he has not done to me. I am very afraid for my life now. That is why I petitioned the police commissioner to come to my aid.”

When contacted, Police Public Relation Officer, Anambra Command, Mr. Haruna Mohammed acknowledged the petition against the ASP involved in the illicit relationship.

Mohammed, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), said the petition was receiving attention, saying it would not be right to pre-empt it.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

