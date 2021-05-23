Policeman, colleagues beat up principal, teachers for scolding daughter

An officer with the Ekiti State Police Command on Friday led other officers to a secondary school in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital to harass the school officials for scolding his daughter.

Sunday Tribune gathered that a teacher in Mary Immaculate Girls’ Grammar School had reprimanded the officer’s daughter for her indecent hairstyle, which was against the school’s rule.

The teacher’s action to discipline the child did not go down well with the officer identified as Sergeant Elijah as he allegedly mobilised other four armed officers to the school.

According to sources, the officers attacked the school principal and teachers leaving them with bodily injuries as pupils and visitors scampered for safety.

The source said, “The teacher in question disciplined the daughter of the police officer over her hairstyle which does not conform to the rules and regulations of the school. You know this is a faith-based school and there is a standard expected of the students.

“The girl went home to inform her father about the teacher’s action and the father was so furious and asked the teacher why she had the audacity to reprimand his daughter.

“He came with four of his colleagues and started harassing teachers and even the school principal. It was really a tense situation in the school.”

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Ekiti command, ASP Sunday Abutu said the commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo had ordered full investigation with a view of punishing all culpable officers.

Abutu assured residents that the command would not in any way treat with levity any forms of misconduct from its officers, saying adequate punitive measures would be handed down on the officers if found guilty.

According to him, “The Command is not unaware of the reported case of indiscipline at Mary Immaculate Girls’ School, Ado-Ekiti, where a Police Sergeant allegedly stormed the school alongside four of his colleagues.

“They were said to have harassed the teachers simply because his daughter who is one of the students was questioned about the style of her hair-cut which was not in line with the school directive.

“The Command, wish to confirm that the Police Sergeant and his colleagues who went to the school to cause chaos have been identified and discreet investigation has commenced, as ordered by the Commissioner of Police. The officers shall not be spared if found guilty.”

