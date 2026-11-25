The Benue State Police Command has warned politicians against causing violence during the ongoing political activities in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the state command, DSP Peter Aondongu, gave the warning in a statement issued and made available to journalists in Makurdi on Wednesday.

The PPRO said the warning followed the arrest of a suspected political thug with a pistol during the flag-off of the Tinubu/Shettima and Alia/Ode campaign rally in Gboko area of Benue State.

Aondongu said a Beretta pistol was recovered from the suspect, identified as Saalu Fidelis Teryange, during security screening at the venue of the campaign rally last Thursday.

He said the arrest was made possible by the command’s vigilance and commitment to maintaining peace and security throughout the ongoing electioneering period.

While warning politicians against instigating violence during the ongoing political activities, the command vowed that it would not tolerate any attempt by individuals or groups to use the electioneering period as an opportunity to foment trouble, engage in political thuggery, intimidate opponents, or undermine the peace and security of the state.

According to the statement, “The warning follows the arrest of a male suspect, identified as Saalu Fidelis Teryange, during security screening at a political campaign event held at J.S. Tarka Stadium, Gboko, on Thursday, 19th November 2026.

“A Beretta pistol was recovered from the suspect, who is currently in police custody undergoing investigation”.

“Police personnel deployed to the venue maintained heightened security alertness on that day, much as the Commissioner of Police, CP Cletus C. N. Nwadiogbu, psc(+), mnips, PhD, alongside the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, were physically present to supervise the security arrangements which paid off with the arrest and recovery of the lethal weapon.

The statement said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Nwadiogbu, had directed area commanders, divisional police officers and tactical commanders to sustain heightened vigilance, strengthen intelligence-led policing and ensure adequate security coverage of political gatherings and other public events across the state.

Meanwhile, the command has reassured residents of the state of its readiness to discharge its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property before, during and after the electioneering period.

It charged members of the public to remain law-abiding and promptly report suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police station.