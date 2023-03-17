Ishola Michael

Bauchi State Police Command has informed members of the general public that sequel to the deliberations of the inter-agency consultative committee on election security (ICCES), there will be total restriction of persons and vehicular movement across the state election day.

The Command explained that the step taken is to ensure public order management and the safety of electorates as well as assist the security agencies with effective policing and deter miscreants from disrupting the electoral process.

In view of this, the Command has placed the following restriction Orders on persons and vehicular movement across the state as well as unauthorized vehicular movement on roads and other means of transportation between the hours of midnight of Friday to 06:00 pm of Saturday 18th march, 2023 except essential services.

INEC staff, ambulance, firefighter, and approved Election Observers with duly means of identification are, however exempted from the order.

Also, VIP Security aides and escorts, Important personalities and politicians (VIPs) are equally barred from going to a polling unit with their security details on Election day.

They are therefore warned to desist from unnecessary movement from one polling unit to another on Election day, as contained in a statement by Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili.

Hence, the Unauthorized use of sirens, revolving lights, covered plate numbers and tinted glasses is still in force and violators will be sanctioned appropriately.

On this note, operatives attached to the Command and other sister security agencies will be deployed to ensure full enforcement.

However, the CP reiterated the ban on all security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and/or collation centres during the election.

State-established and owned security outfits/organizations, quasi-security units, private guards, and other security outfits are also barred from participating in election security management.

Therefore, anyone found deliberately “directly or indirectly” flouting this order (s) will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

The Command, therefore, urged members of the public to contact the Nigeria Police Force, the joint Election Monitoring group and Operations Control Room domiciled at State Headquarters, Yandoka Road Bauchi via the ‘NPF Rescue Me App’ available on Android and IOS, or via the Npf Rescue Me Emergency Toll-free line on 08031230631, 08151849417 or 09053872273 to report suspicious persons, activities or request security response.