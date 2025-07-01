Police warn Bauchi residents against climbing network masts

… says culprits will be prosecuted

Bauchi State Police Command has warned members of the public, particularly young and overzealous individuals, mostly political urchins, over the trend of climbing telecommunications masts for political reasons.

The Command PPRO, CSP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil, who disclosed this, said, “Recently, the Command has reported three significant cases where individuals attempted to commit suicide by scaling communication masts.

“This perilous and reckless behaviour has culminated in several incidents, prompting the Command to take decisive action, henceforth.

“The first incident occurred on 16th June 2025, at about 12:00 hours, when one Adamu Salisu, a 22-year-old known as ‘Sarkin Malaman Samarin Muda Lawal Market’ ascended a network mast located near Kofar Dumi Primary School.

“He declared that he would not descend until Alhaji Bala Wunti returned his call to announce his candidacy for gubernatorial office in 2027.

“The second incident occurred on 18th June 2025, at around 13:00 hours. Usman Nanu, a 35-year-old resident of the Kofar Dumi area of Bauchi metropolis, climbed a network mast at the same site to express his unwarranted support for the incumbent Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir.

“He declared that he would not dismount until the Governor confirmed his intention to contest the presidential election of 2027.

“The most recent incident occurred on 29th June 2025 at about 12:30 hours, involving one Alkassim Saidu Yakubu, a 37-year-old from the Unguwan Magaji, Inkil area of Bauchi metropolis, who scaled an MTN mast.

“He asserted that he would remain at the location until the Bauchi State Commissioner of Finance publicly declared his intention for the gubernatorial race in 2027.

“In each instance, Police Detectives were promptly deployed to the scenes and successfully rescued the individuals, who were subsequently apprehended for attempting to commit suicide.

“The individuals have acknowledged their actions and expressed remorse for their “unaware” behaviour. They will be subjected to profiling and legal charges under the law.

“Commissioner of Police CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has expressed his miffed response to the emerging and perilous trend observed among certain youths in Bauchi State.

“He underscored the public’s need to abstain from such activities to ensure their safety, stating that individuals who partake in these actions will be subject to the full consequences of the law.

“Moreover, the Commissioner called upon parents, guardians, and influential leaders to advise their wards against engaging in disruptive behaviours and making inciting remarks or gestures that may undermine the fragile peace in the State.

“He further asserted that anyone found liable or indirectly contributing to the destabilisation of peace will be apprehended, investigated, and prosecuted for the offences established against them.”

