Police warn against protest, rally, gathering, others in Lagos

Police in Lagos State has warned against any further protest, procession or large gathering in any part of the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the image-maker in charge of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi and made available to the Tribune Online on Thursday.

The police in the state said “the Lagos State Police Command has vowed to resist any form of the planned protest, procession or gathering under any guise or nomenclature in Lagos State as the government and people of Lagos still nurture the wounds of the recent #EndSARS violence that wreaked havoc across the state.

“The command wishes to inform the general public that based on intelligence gathering from relevant intelligence agencies, some unpatriotic elements or group of people have concluded plans to orchestrate another set of violence in the state in furtherance to the recent #EndSARS violence which has been analysed as dangerous and counterproductive.”

The police in the state also added that “the command, therefore, wishes to warn any individuals, group of students or any groups who might want to stage any form of protest, either ‘peaceful’ or violent, or gathering whatsoever, to desist as the police and other security agencies will collectively and tactically resist any security threats or threats to public peace which might be triggered by protest or protesters in Lagos State.”

The Police command, emphatically, warned parents and guardians to discourage their children or wards from embarking on any protest in the state as the possibility of hijacking same by armed hoodlums to cause grieve and pains like the recent past are evident.

“We encourage the general public to ignore any call for protest and go about their lawful businesses as all hands are on deck to maintain law and order and public safety across the length and breadth of the state,” the police said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youths, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…