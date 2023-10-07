Anambra State Police Command has promised to wade into the land grabbing crisis currently rocking the Nimo Community in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

The State Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of operation, DCP Ibrahim Ezekiel, disclosed this while addressing about 800 Nimo women who protested to the State Police Command Headquarters Amawbia, on Friday, seeking for Justice.

Tribune Online gathered that the community, currently divided over a land tussle, the women claimed to have been fraudulent taken over by the Traditional rulers of the community, Igwe Maxi Ike Iliobi, the President General of the town, Mr. Ekenenna Okafor-Omabor and some members of the Igwe’s cabinet.

Speaking further on the development, the DCP while thanking the women who appear in black attires for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner, assured that the Command under CP Adeoye Aderemi will wade into the crisis to resolve it once and for all.

According to him, “we will wade into the land and other leadership crises currently rocking the community to see how we can help resolve the unrest once and for all. Justice will take its course. You will have your peace by the grace of God. You will cry no more.

“The Command will invite you and other factions for mediation in no distance time,”he noted.

Mrs. Ebele Okochi, the spokesperson for protesting women, told Journalists shortly after submitting their protest letter to the Police authority, that they are at the Command Headquarters to seek protection from the Nigeria Police as they couldn’t longer sleep in their houses with their two eyes closed for fear of the unknown.

According to Mrs Okochi, the community is presently embroiled in crisis and the cause of the crisis are multi-tentacle but stem largely from; administrative incompetence of the President General, Mr. Ekenenna Okafor-Omabor, alleged sale of Nimo land by the PG and the Traditional ruler, Igwe Maxi Ike Iliobi, high-handedness and trampling of the fundamental right of the town folks among several others.

“Our people are being arrested and torture on daily basis while in handcuffs.

“Vigilante operatives are used as a private army of the Igwe to harass, seize properties of individuals. Our people are being arrested for the flimsiest excuses and handed over to the police where they spend money to bail themselves.

“The Igwe purportedly negotiated with our neighbouring town of Eziowelle Community and ceded about 264 plots of land owned by individuals without the consent and knowledge of the land owners. The Igwe did this because he believes that as the Igwe, he can take over people’s land and do whatever he pleases with it. This, to our view, is high-handedness and an abuse of trust by the Monarch.





“As a result of the illegal land transactions, the youths of Nimo Community whose families depend on these lands for their survival and sustenance are highly provoked. This has largely been the cause of the crisis in Nimo, which has not abated since January 2023.

“The crisis is getting worse because rather than retrace their steps and stop selling of the land, both the PG and Igwe have resorted to writing frivolous petitions against those who opposed sales of the land. They frame people as kidnappers, cultists, arsonists, confusionist, etc.

“In the past four months, we have joined the growing number of those campaigning about the sales of the land by the Monarch and the President General.

“To further consolidate their sales of the land, the PG issued a written public notice to the effect that people are not allowed to go to their farms. The directive, which seeks to stop farming activities, is a breach of people’s fundamental rights. Sir, if we continue to tell you what has been happening in Nimo in the past three years, you will think that we are telling fairy stories from some strange story books, yet the atrocities and impunities by the leadership of Nimo doesn’t seem to get better as the days go by.

“No individual had the right and power to claim ownership of such an asset because he is the Traditional ruler of the town.

“We want the Police to stop coming to Nimo to arrest innocent people. Let us have peace in Nimo.

“It is for the above, among several others that we plead that you use your good office to wade and stop the Igwe of Nimo, HRH Maxi Ike Iliobi the PG, Mr. Ekenenna Okafor-Omabor from further throwing Nimo Community to avoidable crisis,” she concluded..

The protester carry placards with various inscription such as; “Soludo Nimo needs your help please save us, all manner of impunities must stop in Nimo; Igwe, PG and Nimo Royal cabinet have no respect for Nimo Constitution; Igwe Maxi Ike Iliobi is bastardizing Nimo Culture and Traditions; Nimo PG is incapacitated by the Igwe of Nimo; Nigeria Police Anambra Command please give us Justice; save our souls governor Soludo”, among others.

