Police vote N1.36 billion to quell riots in 2021

THE Nigeria Police will spend N1,362,814,243.00 to contain riots and uprising in the country this year.

This formed part of the budgetary approval for capital project for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund in the 2020 –021 Fiscal Year. The sum of N1.36 billion for the “Procurement of Riot Control Equipment,” was approved by the Senate on Wednesday following its consideration of the harmonised report of the Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs.

Presenting its report, Chairman of the Joint Committee, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Halliru Jika, gave the total estimate for capital project as N11,354,457,101.70, which he noted would lapse on the 30th of April, 2021.

Other highlights of the expenditure included, the sum of N1billion for “Procurement of arms and ammunitions,” and N358, 379, 191.00 for “Provision of COVID-19 Protection Kit for Police Personnel. Other breakdown of the NPTF’s N11.3 billion budget as contained in the report of the Senator Jika led Committee are the sum of N7,600,000,000 for “Provision of specialised/operational vehicle double cabinet-pick-up van for patrol, N469,338,550, for procurement of personnel and protective gear (bullet proof vest and helmet), N533,894,117 for the Supply of drugs and medical equipment for police hospitals.

The final component of the capital project is the sum of N29,031,000 for office furniture and equipment. Senator Jika told the gathering of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and his other colleagues that the budget was the first to be approved for the NPTF, since the establishment Act came into being in 2019.

The committee further observed “that other sources of revenue as prescribed in the NPTF Establishment Act have not made any remittance” since 2019. Senator Jika also called the attention of the Senate to the fact “that only the 0.5% of the total revenue accrued to the Federation Account and 0.5% of total VAT were remitted to the NPTF Account.” Giving a breakdown of the budget component, the lawmaker said projected income was put at N34,984,314,243; and N11,354,457,101.70 for capital.