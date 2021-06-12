Police uncover bag of rice containing AK-47, 138 rounds of live ammunition along East-West road

Delta police operatives, codenamed Eagle-Net Special Squad, have uncovered a bag of rice stuffed with 138 rounds of AK-47 live ammunitions, one AK-47 magazine, one Baretta pistol magazine and a knife.

The bag of rice containing the arms ammunition was recovered from a commercial vehicle, a dark green Mazda 626 saloon car with Reg. No. UGH 722 AA along Ughelli-Porthacourt road on Friday.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, in a statement on Saturday, said the car was intercepted with six passengers on board during a routine patrol by the police squad.

“On 11/6/2021 at about 16:30hrs, while team Eagle-net Special Squad was on routine patrol/stop and search along Ughelli-Porthacourt road intercepted a Mazda 626 saloon car dark green in colour with Reg. No. UGH 722 AA with six occupants of two males and four females.

“All occupants were asked to come down from the vehicle for searching and in the process of searching, a sack containing rice, a man, whose name is not yet known among the occupants jumped into a nearby stream running and escaped into the forest.

“The bag of rice was identified by other passengers as his own and when it was searched, one hundred and thirty-eight (138) rounds of AK-47 live ammunition, one AK-47 magazine, one Baretta pistol magazine and a knife were recovered.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the occupants are all passengers that boarded the cab from Eleyele PHC heading to Ughelli,” he disclosed adding that the fleeing suspect would be arrested.

Meanwhile, DSP Edafe also disclosed that a member of a three-gang armed robbery suspects was “gunned down” and a locally-made pistol and two cartridges were recovered from him at Old Ekete road, Ovwian Aladja Division, Udu Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, police patrol team from Ovwian Aladja Division is on the trail of the fleeing two suspects who were allegedly robbing passers-by last Monday before police swooped on them.

