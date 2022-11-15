Police, traditional rulers, stakeholders underscore need for peaceful polls in 2023

Oyo Police Command, traditional rulers and other relevant stakeholders have underscored the need for peaceful polls in 2023, noting its relevance for the corporate existence of the country.

They made this known at a security summit organized by the Police Command which had in attendance critical stakeholders in Ibadan on Tuesday.

Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, in his paper entitled “Towards and Beyond the 2023 General Elections” disclosed that the command needs the support of Obas, Mogajis, Baales, the youths, Christian and Muslim leaders as the general elections are fast approaching.

He said they are in the best positions to talk to their subjects and also educate them so as to have violence-free elections.

“At this time, we need the support of everyone, the Obas, the mogajis, baales, the youths, christain and muslim leaders, and everyone because we believe if we all decide to have peace in oyo state, peace will never elude us and that is why we had to come up with this idea because we need the support of everyone.

“Police cannot do it alone, security agencies cannot do it alone, we have to jointly do it. Oyo state wants peace, Oyo state needs peace, we must work together to get peace. We advice parents to up to their responsibility, your kid goes out, you are not interested in where he has gone to, he comes home with some money, you take the money, that money is going to be a problem for you and the family.

"So parents must take interest in doing their responsibilities because if you cannot take care of these kids, there is no need in the first instance to bring them to life. So we have responsibilities to ensure that we are not only giving the necessary education they are supposed to have, parents, are also supposed to monitor them and make sure you always bring them back to line anytime they are going wayward.





“We have been telling them if you need our assistance, we will give out assistance but where you allow your children to mix with the bad people, definitely you know that one day, he is going to face the music and that time is when you will now be crying, had I know? So to avoid that, we always advice parents to do the needful and be the parents to their children.”

In his message goodwill message, the state administration secretary of INEC, Abiodun Onikate, advised political leaders to eschew violence and ensure free and fair elections.

He said no matter the level of their provocative or snatching of ballot boxes during the election, the commission, with its new machine, will still collate and announce the results.

Also corroborating his position, the state Director of DSS, Emmanuel Okoye, urged all the stakeholders present at the summit to join hands with the security personnel in order to record peaceful elections.

In his goodwill message, the President General, CCII, Prince Yemisi Adeaga, assured the security agents, on behalf of members of the council, to work towards a rancour-free polls.

In his vote of thanks, the Olubadan, whose message was delivered by Ekarun Olubadan, Chief Adebayo Akande, said he is optimistic that 2023 elections will be free.

In attendance at the summit are CP Adebowale Williams; the Director of Department of State Services, Mr. E.C Okoye, CP Sunday Odukoya (Rtd), the representative of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lekan Balogun. Alli Okunmade, High Chief Akinloye Owolabi Olakunlehin (Balogun of Ibadanland), High Chief Adebayo Akande, Ekarun Olubadan, Representative of the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Alhaji Hashim Atere and Mr. Seye Ojo, Vice-Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalist, Oyo State Council.