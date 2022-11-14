Police to investigate reported destruction of party billboards in Oyo

By Oluwatoyin Malik
Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the state Criminal Investigation Department(CID) to commence full-scale investigations into the alleged destruction of party billboards in some parts of the state.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, made this known in a statement on Monday.

This was just as the police commissioner reiterated the command’s resolve to leave no stone unturned in its quest for the sustainability of the relative peace and tranquillity being enjoyed in the state.

CP Williams also warned political bigwigs and other stakeholders to put a leash on their overzealous loyalists and supporters “who are driven by the ideologies of enforcing dominance and territorialism through needless aggression and violence.”

Appealing to parents, guardians and leaders to prevail on their wards against being used as canon fodders and destructive tools, the police boss said that anyone caught disturbing the peace in the state or inciting violence through deeds or otherwise, would be dealt with in accordance with extant laws and statutes of the federation.

He enjoined the state residents to give the police credible and timely information capable of nipping crime in the bud, with the assurance of treating such with the utmost discretion.

