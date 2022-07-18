Police to investigate Portable over link to dreaded ‘One Million Boys’

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali has directed the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi to investigate popular hip-hop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable over claims that he founded the dreaded cult gang code-named “One Million Boys”.

Portable who was recently quizzed by the police in Ogun State over an attack on one of his former crew members, DJ Chicken, in a recent video which went viral on the internet bragged to have formed the “One Million Boys” and other notorious cult groups.

The image maker in charge of the Nigeria Police Force, Muyiwa Adejobi in a short statement on Monday confirmed that the police would investigate the Zazuu crooner.

Sequel to the trending video of one Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable where he claimed to have formed the One-Million Boys cult group terrorising some parts of Lagos State, the IGP has ordered pic.twitter.com/9t4Ry0fOFr — Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi (@Princemoye1) July 18, 2022

Adejobi in a statement signed by him on Monday said: “Sequel to the trending video of one Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable where he claimed to have formed the One-Million Boys cult group terrorising some parts of Lagos State, the IGP has ordered CP Lagos to investigate the indicting statement and take necessary legal action.

“This directive is premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups in order to decimate their activities and restore sanity to our society.”

