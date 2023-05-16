Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatoye Durosinmi, has issued an order to enhance security measures at the lodges of corps members serving in the state.

The directive was given during the passing-out ceremony of the 2023 Batch A Stream II corps members at the National Youth Service Orientation Camp in Nsit Atai Local Government Area.

CP Durosinmi urged the corps members to prioritize their safety and avoid engaging in criminal activities that could tarnish their image. He emphasized the importance of being security conscious throughout their service year.

During the event, Governor Udom Emmanuel, represented by the Director of Youths Development in the Ministry of Youths and Sports, Mr Emmanuel Akpabio, cautioned the corps members against allowing divisive tendencies to influence their perspective on national issues.

He encouraged them to actively participate in the Community Development Service (CDS) program, foster harmonious relationships with their host communities, and refrain from actions that may offend local sensibilities.

Governor Emmanuel assured the corps members that the state government is committed to fulfilling its responsibilities towards their welfare.

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed, addressed the corps members, emphasizing the importance of utilizing the skills acquired from the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) program to empower themselves and achieve self-reliance.

He stated that the NYSC would collaborate with financial institutions and other stakeholders to provide start-up loans, enabling the corps members to pursue their dreams.

Furthermore, the Director-General urged the corps members to prioritize their personal security by avoiding nighttime travels.

He also appealed to Corps Employers to accept the corps members posted to them and make adequate provisions for their well-being.

