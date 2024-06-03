The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has stated that the Nigeria Police Force will abide by the Federal Government’s decision on the creation of State Police.

He made this clarification during a working visit to Lagos State, represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of FCID.

The police chief emphasised the importance of discipline, hard work, respect for human rights, and professionalism among officers.

He warned against the misuse of firearms and stressed the need for interagency collaboration to provide comprehensive security for Nigerians.

Egbetokun encouraged officers to engage with youths in their communities to educate them about the dangers of cultism.

He also announced that the police are working with consultants to provide befitting accommodations for officers and men.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, welcomed the IGP’s team and highlighted the success of collaborative crime prevention strategies in reducing crime rates in Lagos State to a bare minimum. He listed various strategies adopted, including intelligence-led policing, technology-driven tracking, and community policing.

