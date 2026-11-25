Three persons have been confirmed dead, while two suspects are in police custody following a violent confrontation over the collection of an offloading levy from commercial tricycle operators at Igbudu Market in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, reportedly disrupted activities at the busy market as traders, customers and other residents fled amid fears of further violence.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, said on Wednesday that investigation into the incident was ongoing.

Two traders, Mrs Gift Ikechukwu, a frozen food dealer, and Happy Oghenekevwe, recounted how the disagreement reportedly began.

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According to them, “the crisis started when a commercial tricycle operator conveying goods for a trader along Old UCC Road was allegedly confronted by some youths demanding payment of an offloading levy.

“The operator reportedly objected to the payment, leading to an argument over the charge. The disagreement allegedly escalated after the owner of the goods sought the intervention of some Igbudu youths, popularly known as Igbudu 1.

“The development reportedly brought the Igbudu youths into confrontation with some Hausa youths, turning what began as a disagreement over a market levy into a wider disturbance.

“The confrontation subsequently spread within the market and adjoining areas, heightening tension and forcing traders and customers to seek safety.”