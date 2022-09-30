Police take over Lekki Toll Gate over planned Labour Party rally

The police in Lagos State on Friday embarked on a show of force exercise around the Lekki Toll Gate in apparent preparation for Saturday’s proposed rally by members of the Labour Party( LP)

Policemen were seen heavily armed, and have practically taken over the Lekki community in a bid to forestall any planned rally in the area.

Armed policemen from the Rapid Response Squad(RRS) and the Task Force were on patrol along the Lekki – Epe Expressway and other parts of the neighbourhood.

Armoured personnel carriers, patrol vans and black maria have been deployed by the police to the Lekki Toll Gate area

RRS in a statement on its social media page said ” This is in continuation of the routine convoy patrol of the metropolis as directed by the Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi.”

“According to RRS Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, law-abiding citizens are encouraged to go about their lawful businesses.”

