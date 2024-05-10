On Friday, the Nigerian Police Force deployed personnel to control access points at the Rivers State House of Assembly complex. Over 30 policemen were stationed at the entrance and exit gates, supported by approximately 25 patrol vans blocking other entry points.

This move followed allegations by the House Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, accusing Governor Sim Fubara of planning to demolish the legislative quarters. The assembly is currently in turmoil due to the emergence of a factional speaker, Victor Oko Jumbo.

However, the Clerk of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Emeka Amadi, has distanced himself from Fubara’s faction, affirming Amaewhule’s position as the Speaker.

ALSO READ: Miyetti Allah attributes livestock price hike to exchange rate, fuel costs

The situation is part of a broader political conflict between Fubara and the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, over the state’s political landscape.

On Thursday, Fubara made an impromptu visit to the facility, stating that he wanted to assess the premises following the appointment of a new speaker.

“Isn’t the Assembly quarters part of my jurisdiction? Is there any harm in inspecting the situation there?

“You are all aware of the recent developments. With the appointment of a new speaker, I went to personally observe the current state of affairs. There may be improvements I deem necessary for the benefit of our constituents,” remarked the governor.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE