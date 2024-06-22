THE police in Kano State have stressed that they will not obey the directive of the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, to evict the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, from the Nasarawa palace where he is staying.

Security around the palace was beefed up on Friday amidst fears that the state government could move demolition equipment there any time.

The state Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, told newsmen on Friday that obeying the directive of the governor would be tantamount to “jumping the gun.”

Governor Yusuf had on Thursday night, through the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Dederi, directed the police commissioner to remove the deposed 15th Emir of Kano from the Nasarawa mini palace where he is residing.

Gumel, however, emphasised that the government had filed a case at the state High Court regarding the eviction bid, which would come up on Monday.

“The government is jumping the gun because the same government has filed a case on the eviction order, which is coming up on the 24th of June, 2024.

“Therefore, if we carry out the order, it is like we are preempting the court because we don’t know what will happen at the court,” he noted.

As of the time of filing this report on Friday, there was a heavy security presence on all roads leading to the palace where deposed Emir Ado Bayero is currently staying.

When Saturday Tribune visited the palace, people believed to be loyal to the deposed emir and on homage mission were seen trooping in and out of the place.

One Alhaji Muhammad Aliyu, who was met at the palace, told our correspondent that he came to pay homage to Alhaji Ado Bayero.

In an interview, a close associate of the deposed emir said he was not aware of any plan to demolish the Nasarawa palace, wondering where such a demolition order could have emanated from.

He described the demolition idea as mere rumour, saying Alhaji Ado Bayero was presently attending to people who came to the palace to pay homage to him.

Meanwhile, hundreds of local vigilantes and hunters were sighted on Friday at the main palace which reinstated Emir Muhammad Sanusi II is occupying.

It was gathered that the vigilantes and hunters were providing security cover for the reinstated emir.

Loyalists of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II were also seen converging on the palace to show him respect and honour.

It was learnt that the state government has conclude arrangements to appeal the ruling of the Federal High Court setting aside the law deployed to depose Ado Bayero.

