Police speak on influx of northern youths to Lagos

THE Lagos State police command has assured residents of their safety following a viral video showing a large group of youths from northern Nigeria arriving in the state.

The video, which surfaced online between Thursday and Friday morning, caused confusion and concern in several parts of Lagos.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, clarified that the individuals seen in the video were legitimately brought to Lagos for employment.

Hundeyin said, “The attention of the Lagos State police command has been drawn to a video circulating on social media showing a large number of young men who had reportedly just arrived in Lagos, seen gathered in front of the Dano Company premises in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State. Upon receipt of the information on May 14, 2025, officers from the command were immediately deployed to the location to ascertain the facts.”

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the young men, eighty-nine (89) in number, had arrived from Katsina State and were recruited to work as labourers at the Dangote Refinery in Lekki.

“A contractor working with the refinery appeared before the police and confirmed that he had personally sourced and brought the labourers from Katsina for legitimate employment purposes.

“His statement was supported by the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the refinery, who affirmed that the labourers had been verified and cleared for entry into the facility, where they would also be residing.

He added, “The individuals were thoroughly searched, and no incriminating items were found in their possession. Furthermore, each person properly identified themselves and presented their National Identification Numbers (NINs), which were duly verified.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, urged the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified or alarmist content capable of causing unnecessary tension or panic.

“He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to maintaining law and order across the state and pledged that the police would continue to respond swiftly to all matters relating to public safety.”