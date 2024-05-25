The presence of police, soldiers, and other security operatives has increased at the Kano State Government House.

However, no official statement has been made regarding the reason for their presence.

A reliable source within the security personnel, who preferred to remain anonymous, disclosed that it might be related to recent the need to brief the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The source further disclosed that it should be recalled that the joint security personnel, led by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Husaini Gumel, had briefed the press on recent developments concerning the Federal High Court’s order to maintain the status quo.

ALSO READ:Cervical cancer: HPV vaccination for girls starts Monday in Oyo

He added that the security personnel might have come to the State House to brief Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on the Federal High Court’s order to maintain the status quo until the hearing of the interim injunction regarding the Emir of Kano dispute, scheduled for June 3, 2024.

As of the time of filing this report, heavy security personnel were seen at the Emir of Kano’s guest house, heavily armed.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Alhaji Yusuf, and other government personnel were still with Emir Sanusi Lamido at the main palace.