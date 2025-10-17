Police smash tricycle robbery gang in Uyo

Akwa Ibom Police Command says it has recorded a breakthrough in its fight against crime with the arrest of a notorious tricycle robbery syndicate that has been terrorising residents of Uyo metropolis and its environs.

Briefing journalists on Friday at the Command Headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia, the Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, said the gang specialized in using commercial tricycles to rob unsuspecting passengers of their valuables at gunpoint.

According to the CP, the arrest followed a petition filed by one Mr. Aniekan Dan, who, alongside his wife, was robbed on July 3, 2025, after boarding a tricycle from Ring Road 3 to Nwaniba.

According to the couple, it was dispossessed of high-end mobile phones worth over ₦2.4 million, cash, and personal items before being thrown out of the moving tricycle.

“Luckily, the victims were able to identify the tricycle’s MOT number, which aided our investigation,” Azare said. “Through intelligence-led operations, we apprehended the tricycle rider, one Editi (34), whose confession led to the arrest of four other members of the gang within and outside Akwa Ibom State.”

Those arrested include Musa Idris Sanni (31), Utibe Asuquo Nkop (34), Dadati John (46), and Abdulrashid Sanni (28).

Recovered exhibits include three tricycles and 72 assorted mobile phones suspected to have been stolen from various victims.

The Commissioner commended the professionalism of his officers and urged victims to visit the Uyo Area Command with proof of ownership to reclaim their items, assuring that the suspects will soon be charged in court.

In a related operation on October 13, 2025, police operatives intercepted another tricycle with registration number 298 WZ along Nasarawa Road, Uyo, loaded with a large cache of brand-new household appliances, including five industrial fans, two microwaves, 50 stabilizers, and several electronic gadgets.

Five suspects: Muhammed Saifuana (32), Musa Abdulahi (27), Samaila Sauwanu (21), Mubansir Abubakar (20), and Adamu Umar (25), were arrested, and investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the goods and identify possible accomplices.

Reiterating his administration’s zero tolerance for crime, CP Azare declared, the CP stressed:

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command under my watch will not tolerate any form of criminality. We are closing in on criminals from all fronts; whether they operate on tricycles, in homes, or on the highways.”

He commended residents for their vigilance and cooperation, noting that community partnership remains vital in sustaining peace and safety in the state.

