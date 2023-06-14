Police detectives in Asaba, Delta have smashed a child trafficking syndicate arresting a cripple and rescuing a three-year-old boy who was allegedly stolen in the Abraka area of the state capital.

The boy was rescued when the suspect arrested in the hotel was waiting for the supposed buyer of the said child have agreed to sell him for the sum of N800,000.

The statement said the child has however been reunited with the mother, while the investigation continues.

According to a statement by the state police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe on Wednesday, one Aisha Yusuf of Abraka community Asaba on Tuesday reported at the police station that her son Abubakar Atiku was stolen by one 35 years old Mohammed Isah.

Acting on the complaint, the Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Wale Abass gave a marching order to the DPO ‘C’ Division Asaba CSP Apu Torukeregha to go all out to arrest the suspect and rescue the stolen child.

In compliance with the directive by the Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass to the “C” divisional police officer to fish out members of the syndicate, the team stormed Abraka market where the principal suspect Mohammed Isah was arrested.

Upon interrogation, Mohammed confessed to the crime and led the operatives to arrest three other members of the syndicate.

They are 23-year-old Ibrahim Sani; 52-year-old Kabiru Ibrahim; and 32-year-old Abubakar Mohammed.

The suspects later led the policemen to the hotel in Onitsha Anambra state where Suleiman Mohammed in whose custody the missing child was found.

