Police shooting: Sokoto govt foots victim’s hospital bills

Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Honourable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has directed the state ministry of health to take over the treatment of the three victims of police shooting on Friday.

This is according to a statement released by the state ministry of health on Sunday when the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammad Ali Inname, visited the victims at the hospital.

According to the statement, “As directed by His excellency the Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to assess and bear the treatment of affected victims through State ministry of health. The Hon. Commissioner of health Dr Muhammad Ali Inname was at Usman Danfodio Teaching Hospital, UDUTH today together with his medical team to see condition.

“Dr Inname said the State government through his ministry is going to pay all the treatment, cost of Surgery and post-surgery management, he also thanked all the people who helped for the survival of the victim. He added that the remaining victims who sustained other injuries will be taken care”

The Commissioner also warned those who are politicising this issues to shield their weapons and assist the government in spreading authentic story for the development of our dear state.

Also speaking, the Director medical services of the state ministry of health assured the patient relatives that he will be 24 hours available with regards to patient management and welfare.

