Police shoot journalist, two kindergarten pupils in Osun

A journalist attached to The Nation newspapers, Mr. Toba Adedeji and two other kindergarten school children were, on Tuesday, shot by armed police officers from the Osun State Police command.

The incident which happened at Olaiya junction in Osogbo around 12.00 noon, while journalists in the state were trying to cover a protest organised by aggrieved youths mainly students who were expressing their anger about the death of one, Abiola Afolabi who was earlier killed by the state police command officers, saw the overzealous police officers shoot a live bullet on the affected journalist in the right leg.

Before the incident, the protesters who were drenched with tears and worn a mournful look were said to be returning from the burial ground of the deceased and had a stop over at the venue of the incident to continue mourning of the departed soul before the police officers attacked them while on peaceful protest.

Meanwhile, Adedeji is now being attended to medically at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital Complex, Osogbo while other two students returning to their various homes were also shot by the gunmen who operated freely as if they were in a conquered ground.





One of the two pupils was taken to the state general hospital, Osogbo for treatment but at the hospital, it was learnt that, he had been referred to Jaleyemi hospital while the hospital where the other pupil is receiving treatment is yet to be known as at the time of the filing of this report.