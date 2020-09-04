The men of the Ogun State Police on Friday morning shot dead an armed robber in army camouflage along Sagamu/Benin expressway.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, said the police in Ijebu-Ife in Ijebu East Local Government Area, received a distress call, at about 2.45 a.m, that a gang of armed robbers in military camouflage blocked the expressway dispossessing motorists of their belongings.

Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the DPO of Ijebu-Ife, CSP Rapheal Ugbenyo, acted in a swift response to the call by mobilising the anti-robbery team and special anti-robbery squad to the scene.

The robbers, who disguised as army personnel, on sighting the police opened fire at them, an encounter reported having lasted more than 30 minutes.

One of the robbery suspects was shot dead in the gun battle, while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot injuries.

Items found at the scene were two mock guns; a cellphone; touch light and charms.

The PPRO said the effort is on to arrest the fleeing members of the gang while the remains of the victim were said to have been deposited at a morgue.

Oyeyemi hinted that the State Police Commissioner, Edward Ajogun, had directed that thorough combing should be carried out on the area where the remaining members of the gang fled to.

While commending the gallantry effort of his men for dislodging the robbers from the highway, the CP, urged members of the public to alert the police of anyone with a bullet injury in their locality.

