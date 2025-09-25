Police: Seven kidnap victims rescued after gun duel with bandits in Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the successful rescue of seven kidnap victims in a forest near Owa-Onire, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, during a joint security operation on Wednesday.

Tribune Online gathered that the operation, which was led by a security operative attached to the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), in collaboration with officers of the Kwara State Police Command and a vigilante team, followed sustained search-and-rescue efforts launched in the wake of recent kidnapping incidents in the state.

Confirming the rescue operation, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, said in a statement on Thursday that security operatives encountered armed resistance from the kidnappers, leading to a fierce gun duel.

“The criminals were forced to abandon their hostages and escape deeper into the forest, while all seven victims were safely rescued. During the encounter, one vigilante personnel sustained gunshot injuries and is responding to treatment,” the statement read.

The victims rescued include:

Adam Khadijat (female), 23 years, of Oko. Mamud Miriam (female), 24 years, of Oko. Mumini Ahmed (male), 17 years, of Oko. Hamadu Haruna (male), 44 years, of Ajase-Ipo. Afusatu Alhaji Ladan (female) and her 9-month-old son, Usman Ladan, both from Omu-Aran. Abibat Umaru (female), 16 years, of Oke-Ode.

“Other items recovered from the criminals’ hideout include three motorcycles and nine empty AK-47 rifle magazines.

“The rescued victims have been debriefed and reunited with their families.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Adekimi Ojo, psc, mnips, applauded the gallantry and resilience displayed by the team involved in the operation. He assured that the Command, in synergy with other security agencies, will sustain aggressive onslaughts against criminal hideouts until perpetrators of kidnapping and banditry are brought to justice.

“The Command urges residents to remain calm but vigilant and to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information to aid ongoing operations.”

